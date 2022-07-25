CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mega Millions jackpot is up to a whopping $810 million and people all throughout the Tri-State are buying tickets, dreaming of what they will do with the millions.

Even people who don’t regularly play are stopping into their local lottery retailer to buy a chance at the huge jackpot.

While the odds of winning aren’t on their side, that ticket gives people a chance to consider what they would do with a huge amount of money.

“Heck, I’d be happy with half of that,” said Joe Kreider, who stopped in a ParMar to pick up something to drink and a ticket. “I’d buy a house, car, pay off some debt, take care of family, the usual stuff.”

Kreider wasn’t just holding a lottery ticket, he was holding a chance to think about what it would be like to win over $800 million.

“Just live a little bit more stress-free for a while,” he said.

At the ParMar on Charleston’s West Side, several people stopped by to play their numbers Monday.

“These are the ones I’ve been playing for a while,” explained Goldie Honeycutt, a resident of Charleston. “I pick them myself and I’ve been playing them for probably about a year.”

Honeycutt works in customer service. She said if her numbers are the winning numbers she’s going to go for a more leisurely lifestyle.

“I will retire for good, take a long vacation and buy anything and everything that my heart desires,” she said.

People have the option to get their tickets at the machine or from the cashiers. Either way it also brings business to area retailers.

“Very few people come in here just to buy a lottery ticket,” said Dave Allen, Communications Director for ParMar. “They also come in here to pick up soda or bread. That is one of the things we really see the residual effects of it.”

According to the West Virginia Lottery if someone hits the winning numbers this time it would become the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the fourth highest in U.S. lottery jackpot history.

The next drawing is Tuesday night. All tickets have to be purchased before 9:59 p.m. eastern time Tuesday.