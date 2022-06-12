CANNONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – The Tri-State Model Flyers held their first Summer Fun Fly-In this weekend since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Flyers from young to old came out Saturday to the Coffee Industrial Park in Cannonsburg and put their skills to the test.

There was a full lineup of flying objects from aerobatic aircraft to drones and gliders. And one of the organizers says, after a few years off, it’s good to finally be back.

“We thought it would be a good idea to get them out of the house, get them doing something on account of this pandemic. We’re just out here to have fun and have people come and do what they like to do,” says Rick Hay with Tri-State Model Flyers.

Many people came out in anticipation to watch one of the youngest flyers, 13-year-old Lane Walker, put his skills on display.

“I’m very happy because everyone is out here and they’re getting to have a lot of fun,” said Walker.

He’s been flying and perfecting his skills for three years now and he says he’s happy to be back where it all started.

Another consistent comer says this event is something he looks forward to every year.

“My son got his love for flying here at the airfield. [He] started when he was 9 years old and when he was 11 years old, he taught me how to fly. My son now is flying the F-22. He just finished that and he is now in test pilot school at Edwards Airforce Base,” explained Terry Maggard.

If you missed this Fly-In event, there will be another next weekend at the Stonecrest RC Flyers Club Field.

All pilots attending must have proof of AMA membership. You can reach out to Joe Meade at 606-205-6950 for more details.