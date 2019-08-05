Tri-state reaction to mass shootings, President’s address

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Flags at the West Virginia Capitol, and all public offices across the Mountain State will remain at half-staff through Thursday in memory of the shooting victims in El Paso and Dayton. President Trump addressed the nation and condemned racism, violence and white nationalism, the apparent motive in Texas. And he wants more done to address people with mental health issues that could lead to violence.

“And make sure those people, not only get treatment but when necessary involuntary confinement. Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun,” said President Trump.

The President did not address legislation in Congress to expand universal background checks on gun purchases.

“Passage of legislation on background checks. And the House of Representatives has already passed that legislation, however, Mitch McConnell is stalling that legislation in the Senate. He won’t even let it get into a committee for consideration,” said Gary Zuckett, West Virginia Citizens Action.

“We can pass that in one afternoon, background checks. The President of the United States could sign it that day,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D-Ohio).

Senator Shelley Moore Capito issued a statement with her condolences, and said quote: “…it’s important that we seriously address these issues—particularly regarding reforms to improve our mental health system.”

While Congress considers some items, right now there are no gun control measures pending at the State Capitol.

The most recent attempt at gun legislation came this year at the West Virginia State Capitol. That’s when lawmakers defeated a proposal to allow students and others to carry firearms on college campuses as a means of self-protection. We’ll see if that bill comes back again next year.