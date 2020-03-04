Tri-State region will experience state-wide Tornado drills, starting with Kentucky

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On the heels of the tornado that devastated Nashville, each state in the tri-state area will hold their annual statewide tornado drills.

On Wednesday at 10:07 a.m., each Kentucky county will test their systems that warn the public if they are under a tornado warning.

The Kentucky Statewide Tornado Safety Drill will take place TOMORROW at 10:07 am EST. At that time, a TEST Tornado Warning will be issued across KY. This will be a great time to practice what you would do in the event of an real tornado. #kywx pic.twitter.com/KqHd7qQgWH — NWS Charleston, WV (@NWSCharlestonWV) March 4, 2020

West Virginia will hold its statewide drill at eleven a-m on March 17th, and Ohio on March 25th.

The drills are part of “Severe Weather Awareness Week” in each state.

Ross Giarratana who is a Meteorologist with National Weather Service in Charleston, says, “we do state-wide testing for tornado drills, so what that’s going to activate is no weather radio’s as well as sirens outdoors so resident’s in those particular areas can practice their tornado plans if they ever find themselves in that type of situation.”

Kanawha County Emergency Management Directer C.W. Sigman says that the National Weather Service is a good ally to have to protect the people in the county. He says, “they are a very good partner, we’ll do anything we can do support their efforts when people are warned, it’s like a smoke alarm, you get a weather warning, you know it’s coming and you can take appropriate actions.”

And the National Weather Service says that tornadoes aren’t the only type of severe weather that West Virginia and surrounding states should look out for. Everything from hail, wind damage, flooding, and tornadoes are all hazards that they want to make sure people are prepared for as we head towards severe weather season.

Sigman adds, “the weather service usually keeps up with us, we have briefings with them on a regular basis, if there is a real threat, we are in constant contact with them.”

After what happened Tuesday morning in Nashville, emergency managers say preparation and testing is one way to keep you and your family safe when severe weather strikes.