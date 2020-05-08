Tri-State Transit Authority receives grant award

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is announcing a $3.6 million grant award to the Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA), in Huntington, West Virginia. The grant is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald J. Trump on March 27, 2020.

The TTA says it will use the grant funds for operating, preventive maintenance and administrative expenses, which are necessary to maintain service during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” says FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

The FTA has created apportionment tables for the totals apportioned to each area. The TTA says this funding is based on the agency’s current request and may not represent the full amount the agency will receive.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” says U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

In addition to the CARES Act funding, the FTA issued a Safety Advisory that prompts transit agencies to develop and implement policies and procedures regarding face coverings and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, physical separation, and hand hygiene consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidance, according to the TTA. CARES Act funding can be used to cover 100 percent of these costs.

