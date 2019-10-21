Tri-State Trick or Treat Times 2019

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Halloween is just around the corner, and we here at WOWK 13 News have put together a list of Trick or Treats times from across the Tri-State area. We will continue to update this list as more information becomes available.

West Virginia

Braxton County Flatwoods: Saturday, October 26, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Boone County: Thursday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Madison Trunk-or-Treat: Thursday, October 24, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Cabell County Barboursville: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Huntington: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Huntington Safety Town Trick-or-Treat: Tuesday, October 29, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Marshall University Haunted Rec: Wednesday, October 30, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Jackson County Ravenswood: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Ripley: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Kanawha County: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Mason County Hartford: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Mason: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Point Plesant: Thursday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Mingo County Gilbert: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Putnam County Hurricane: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Winfield: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Roane County Spencer: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Wayne County Ceredo: Thursday, October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wirt County Elizabeth: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Wood County Vienna: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.



Ohio

Gallia County: Thursday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Gallipolis: Thursday, October 24, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Jackson County Coalton: Thursday, October 31, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Jackson: Thursday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Oak Hill: Thursday, October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wellston: Thursday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Meigs County Chester: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Middleport: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Pomeroy Trick Street: Thursday, October 24, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Racine: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Reedsville: Thursday, October 24, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Rutland: Thursday, October 24, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Syracuse: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Tuppers Plains: Thursday, October 24, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Lawrence County Chesapeake: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Coal Grove: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Ironton: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Ironton Safe Trick or Treat: Monday, October 28, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. South Point: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Scioto County Portsmouth: Thursday, October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Vinton County McArthur: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.



Kentucky

Carter County Grayson: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Floyd County: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Greenup County: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

If you know of a trick or treat time that you don’t see on this list, please send it in an email to News@WOWKTV.com with the subject line “Halloween.”

