Tri-State Trick or Treat Times 2019

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Halloween is just around the corner, and we here at WOWK 13 News have put together a list of Trick or Treats times from across the Tri-State area. We will continue to update this list as more information becomes available.
West Virginia
- Braxton County
- Flatwoods: Saturday, October 26, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Boone County: Thursday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Madison Trunk-or-Treat: Thursday, October 24, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Cabell County
- Barboursville: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Huntington: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Huntington Safety Town Trick-or-Treat: Tuesday, October 29, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Marshall University Haunted Rec: Wednesday, October 30, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Jackson County
- Ravenswood: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Ripley: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Kanawha County: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Mason County
- Hartford: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Mason: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Point Plesant: Thursday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Mingo County
- Gilbert: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Putnam County
- Hurricane: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Winfield: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Roane County
- Spencer: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Wayne County
- Ceredo: Thursday, October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Wirt County
- Elizabeth: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Wood County
- Vienna: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Ohio
- Gallia County: Thursday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Gallipolis: Thursday, October 24, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Jackson County
- Coalton: Thursday, October 31, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Jackson: Thursday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Oak Hill: Thursday, October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Wellston: Thursday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Meigs County
- Chester: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Middleport: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Pomeroy Trick Street: Thursday, October 24, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Racine: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Reedsville: Thursday, October 24, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Rutland: Thursday, October 24, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Syracuse: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Tuppers Plains: Thursday, October 24, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Lawrence County
- Chesapeake: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Coal Grove: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Ironton: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Ironton Safe Trick or Treat: Monday, October 28, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- South Point: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Scioto County
- Portsmouth: Thursday, October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Vinton County
- McArthur: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Kentucky
- Carter County
- Grayson: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Floyd County: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Greenup County: Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
If you know of a trick or treat time that you don’t see on this list, please send it in an email to News@WOWKTV.com with the subject line “Halloween.”
