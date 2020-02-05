Tri-State’s US Senators, Representatives weigh in on impeachment vote

WASHINGTON (WOWK) – Area members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives are weighing in on the US Senate’s vote to acquit President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), who voted “guilty” on both articles, said, “The charges brought against President Trump are serious and carry grave consequences for our nation… I have always wanted a fair trial in the Senate, and I am disappointed the President, his counsel, and a majority of my Republican colleagues decided not to support the inclusion of additional witnesses and documents during the trial, resulting in the first Senate impeachment trial of a President without witnesses… I have reached my conclusion reluctantly. For the reasons above I must vote yes on the articles of impeachment. I take no pleasure in these votes, and am saddened this is the legacy we leave our children and grandchildren.”

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), who voted “not guilty” on both articles, said, “Our Constitution makes clear that only a particularly grave act – “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors” – would justify a senator voting to reverse the will of the voters and remove from office the person they chose to lead our nation… I listened with an open mind to the arguments made by both the House managers and the president’s attorneys. I read the trial briefs submitted by both parties, and I listened as both sides answered questions from the Senate. Having considered the arguments and evidence, the House’s articles of impeachment do not provide me with a sufficient rationale for reversing the 2016 election and removing President Trump from the ballot in 2020.”

Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta, OH) said, “The impeachment that some Democrats in Congress have talked about since the day President Trump was sworn into office was destined to happen once Democrats took control of the House. Today, it ended exactly like everyone knew it would: with an acquittal of the President… While this show trial was going on, President Trump stayed the course, showed real leadership, continued his work, and implemented major trade agreements, eliminated top terrorists, and kept our economy strong and on an upward path. I hope House Democrats will now join the rest of us and work to resolve the serious issues facing Americans.”

Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) said, “The Senate has officially acquitted President Trump. Their vote confirms what House Republicans and the majority of Americans have known all along – this impeachment was nothing more than an attempt to overturn the will of the American people. It has accomplished nothing beyond wasting taxpayer time and money. Moving forward, I encourage my colleagues across the aisle to finally end their political theatrics, so we can get to work on issues that actually matter – providing a long-term fix to healthcare, overhauling our nation’s infrastructure, lowering prescription drug prices, securing our border, and ending the opioid epidemic once and for all.”

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said, “Over the course of this trial we heard overwhelming evidence that President Trump did things Richard Nixon never did – he extorted a bribe from a foreign leader, to put his own presidential campaign above the American people he swore an oath to serve. If we acquit this President, it sets a clear, dangerous precedent – that you can abuse your office, and Congress will look the other way.”

Congressman Mooney (WV-02) said, “After months of investigation and a full trial, the United States Senate has voted to acquit President Trump on both articles of impeachment irresponsibly presented by the U.S. House. I have strongly opposed this impeachment effort from the start. I believe that this process was partisan, unfair to the President, and motivated by the disdain Democrats in Congress hold for President Trump. Now that the trial has finally concluded, I believe it is time to get back to work on the issues that matter to all Americans.”

