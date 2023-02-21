HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The trial for a man accused of attempted murder in a 2019 officer-involved shooting that injured two Cabell County deputies has been continued.

The trial for Michael Pinkerman, Sr., was expected to begin Feb. 28, 2023, but in December 2022, the defense said in court that they did not think they would be ready for trial by that date. Judge Howard set another motions hearing for today, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

In today’s hearing, the trial was continued to a later date and another motions hearing has been set for March 1. At that hearing, a new trial date may be set, according to court records.

The Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s Office says Pinkerman has been indicted on charges of two counts of “Attempted 1st-Degree Murder,” two counts of “Malicious Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer,” “Wanton Endangerment” and “Obstructing an Officer.”

Pinkerman is facing charges in a shooting that happened Oct. 30, 2019 on Blue Sulphur Road in Cabell County. Authorities, at the time, said deputies had gone to the home that day in regard to a stolen property investigation in which Pinkerman was an alleged suspect.

A 2019 criminal complaint in the case states that when deputies returned to the home that evening, Pinkerman allegedly braced himself against the door when the deputies identified themselves. The complaint states he could also be heard talking to his son, Michael Pinkerman, Jr., who deputies said had an arrest warrant in the stolen property case.

According to the complaint, once the door was breached, bullets were fired from inside the home, striking two deputies. Deputies returned fire injuring Pinkerman, Sr., and killing Pinkerman, Jr.

The two deputies were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.