Trial date set for woman in false abduction case

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) – A trial date has been set for a West Virginia woman charged with making up a story about an Egyptian man trying to kidnap her daughter in a shopping mall.
A Cabell County magistrate court clerk says Santana Renee Adams’ trial is set for April 6 at 10 a.m. Adams is charged with falsely reporting an emergency incident. Adams claimed she used a gun to thwart the attempted kidnapping of her 5-year-old at a mall in Barboursville last April.
Her story unraveled when surveillance video didn’t support her claims. The man was released from jail and Adams was charged.
