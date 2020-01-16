Trial date set for woman in false abduction case

FILE – In a Friday, April 5, 2019 file photo, Santana Renee Adams is arraigned on charges for falsely reporting an emergency incident at Cabell County Magistrate Court, in Huntington, W.Va. A court appearance has been delayed for Adams, charged with falsely reporting that an Egyptian man tried to kidnap her daughter from a shopping mall. Adams was scheduled to appear Monday, June 17, 2019 on the misdemeanor charge. She’s now set to appear in court on Sept. 26. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP, File)

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) – A trial date has been set for a West Virginia woman charged with making up a story about an Egyptian man trying to kidnap her daughter in a shopping mall.

A Cabell County magistrate court clerk says Santana Renee Adams’ trial is set for April 6 at 10 a.m. Adams is charged with falsely reporting an emergency incident. Adams claimed she used a gun to thwart the attempted kidnapping of her 5-year-old at a mall in Barboursville last April.

Her story unraveled when surveillance video didn’t support her claims. The man was released from jail and Adams was charged.

