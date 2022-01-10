Trial for man accused of killing Patrolman Cassie Johnson rescheduled

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The trial for a man accused of murdering Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson has been delayed yet again.

Phillips’ trial was supposed to begin at 9 a.m. this morning, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. His defense, however, is still pushing to move the trial out of Kanawha County. They claim coverage of the case has been too intense for Phillips to get a fair trial.

Phillips appeared in a virtual hearing from the South Central Regional Jail where his attorneys announced they had obtained an expert to conduct a change of venue study. Judge Jennifer Bailey granted the motion to push back the trial until March 28.

Phillips is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes.