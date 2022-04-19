HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Testimony is underway in the murder trial of Antwon Starkey.

Starkey is charged with the shooting death of KaFredrick McEachin. The shooting happened in December 2017 at the Marathon gas station on Charleston Avenue in Huntington.

Security video from the incident shows a man, whom prosecutors allege is Starkey fire a gun inside the store. The video does not show McEachin getting hit outside of the frame.

Both the store clerk and a man working IT for the Huntington Police at the time of the incident were called to the stand this morning.