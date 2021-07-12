Trial rescheduled for man accused in murder of CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The trial date for a man charged with the murder of a Charleston Police officer has been rescheduled to a later date.

In a “motion to continue” hearing this morning, Monday, July 12, the trial of Joshua Phillips was moved from its original date of Aug. 16, 2021, to Nov. 15, 2021, at 9 a.m. Officials say the rescheduling is because the state’s chief medical examiner will not be available to testify at the time of the original trial due to “ongoing health issues.”

Phillips, 38, of Charleston, was formally charged in December with felony first-degree murder for the death of Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson in early December. Johnson was shot in the line of duty on Dec. 1, 2020, and died of her injuries two days later.