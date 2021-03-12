Trial underway for mom who allegedly falsified child abduction claim

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The trial for a woman charged with falsely accusing an Egyptian man with kidnapping in 2019 is underway.

Santana Adams was initially called a hero after claiming she had used a gun to stop the attempted kidnapping of her child, however, after mall surveillance video didn’t support the tale, Adams then began changing her story under additional questioning. She was arrested in April 2019 and charged with falsely reporting an emergency incident.

Abduction charges were later dropped against the man, a 54-year-old engineer who was in the area for work.

Adams faces up to six months in jail. Three witnesses were called to the stand this morning before the courtroom took a recess.