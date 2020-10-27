Trick-or-treat rescheduled in Gallia County, OH

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Due to incoming weather, Trick or Treat is rescheduled for Friday, October 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Gallia County, Ohio.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, Gallipolis Chief of Police Chief Jeff Boyer and Rio Grande Chief of Police Josh Davies made the announcement on the Gallipolis Police Department’s official Facebook page.

Trick-or-treating had been orginially planned for Thursday, Oct. 29.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.