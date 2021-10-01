All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Trick or Treat times for Halloween 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Halloween is just around the corner, and WOWK 13 News is putting together a list of 2021 Trick or Treat times from across the Tri-State area.

Several counties and towns are still deciding when their Trick-or-Treat events will be happening. We will continue to update this list as more information becomes available. If you know of a Trick-or-Treat time in your area, send us a news tip here!

West Virginia

  • Boone County: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
  • Cabell County:
  • Jackson County:
    • Ripley: 6 p.m. -7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
  • Kanawha County:
    • Charleston: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
    • Marmet: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
  • Mason County:
    • New Haven: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
    • Mason: 6 p.m. -7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
  • Putnam County:
    • Hurricane Main Street Trick-or-Treat: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29
    • Winfield: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
  • Webster County:
    • Webster Springs: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
  • Wood County
    • Parkersburg: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
    • Vienna: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Ohio

  • Gallia County:
    • Gallipolis: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
  • Jackson County: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
  • Lawrence County:
    • Ironton:
      • Business Trick or Treat 5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25
      • City-wide Trick or Treat 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
  • Scioto County: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
  • Vinton County:
    • McArthur: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31

Kentucky

  • Boyd County:
    • Ashland:
      • Drive-thru Trick-or-Treat in Central Park: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
  • Greenup County: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30
  • Martin County: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30
  • Pike County:
    • Pikeville:
      • Regular Trick-or-Treat: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
      • Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS