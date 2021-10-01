Trick or Treat times for Halloween 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Halloween is just around the corner, and WOWK 13 News is putting together a list of 2021 Trick or Treat times from across the Tri-State area.

Several counties and towns are still deciding when their Trick-or-Treat events will be happening. We will continue to update this list as more information becomes available. If you know of a Trick-or-Treat time in your area, send us a news tip here!

West Virginia

Boone County: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Cabell County: Huntington: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29

Jackson County: Ripley: 6 p.m. -7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Kanawha County: Charleston: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 Marmet: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Mason County: New Haven: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 Mason: 6 p.m. -7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28

Putnam County: Hurricane Main Street Trick-or-Treat: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 Winfield: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Webster County: Webster Springs: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Wood County Parkersburg: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 Vienna: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30



Ohio

Gallia County: Gallipolis: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28

Jackson County: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Lawrence County: Ironton: Business Trick or Treat 5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 City-wide Trick or Treat 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28

Scioto County: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Vinton County: McArthur: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31



Kentucky

Boyd County: Ashland: Drive-thru Trick-or-Treat in Central Park: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28

Greenup County: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30

Martin County: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30

Pike County: Pikeville: Regular Trick-or-Treat: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

