Trick or Treat times for Halloween 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Halloween is just around the corner, and WOWK 13 News is putting together a list of 2021 Trick or Treat times from across the Tri-State area.
Several counties and towns are still deciding when their Trick-or-Treat events will be happening. We will continue to update this list as more information becomes available. If you know of a Trick-or-Treat time in your area, send us a news tip here!
West Virginia
- Boone County: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
- Cabell County:
- Huntington: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29
- Jackson County:
- Ripley: 6 p.m. -7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
- Kanawha County:
- Charleston: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
- Marmet: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
- Mason County:
- New Haven: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
- Mason: 6 p.m. -7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
- Putnam County:
- Hurricane Main Street Trick-or-Treat: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29
- Winfield: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
- Webster County:
- Webster Springs: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
- Wood County
- Parkersburg: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
- Vienna: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Ohio
- Gallia County:
- Gallipolis: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
- Jackson County: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
- Lawrence County:
- Ironton:
- Business Trick or Treat 5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25
- City-wide Trick or Treat 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
- Ironton:
- Scioto County: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
- Vinton County:
- McArthur: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31
Kentucky
- Boyd County:
- Ashland:
- Drive-thru Trick-or-Treat in Central Park: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
- Ashland:
- Greenup County: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30
- Martin County: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30
- Pike County:
- Pikeville:
- Regular Trick-or-Treat: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
- Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
- Pikeville:
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.