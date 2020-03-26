Trolls LIVE! in Huntington rescheduled to December

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – VStar Entertainment Group announces the Trolls LIVE! performances scheduled for May 26 & 27 at the Mountain Health Arena have been rescheduled to December 8 & 9, 2020.

The company says tickets for the original dates will still be honored and valid for the new December 2020 dates. There is currently no action required on the customers’ part. Rescheduled showtimes listed below will correspond to the original showtimes.

December 8th @ 6:30 p.m. (originally Tuesday, May 26th @ 6:30 p.m.)

December 9th @ 10:00 a.m. (originally Wednesday, May 27th @ 10:00 a.m.)

December 9th @ 6:30 p.m. (originally Wednesday, May 27th @ 6:30 p.m.)

If ticket holders have questions or cannot make the rescheduled show date, refunds are available at the original point of purchase.

“Thank you for your understanding as we adapt to this ever-changing situation,” Mountain Health Arena says.

Ticket holders who purchased online through Ticketmaster.com can access information through their Ticket Master account. The Mountain Health Arena box office is temporarily closed at this time. Anyone who purchased tickets in person at the venue box office can call 304.696.5990 to request a refund.

The arena says to allow 24-48 hours for event information to update due to an influx in website traffic during this time. Mountain Health Arena is not responsible for tickets purchased through unauthorized sites. Ticket holders will need to reach out directly to their original point of purchase with any questions.

