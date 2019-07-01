Trooper injured in Greenup County crash

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – A Kentucky State Trooper was injured on Sunday after a driver pulled out from a median and collided with an oncoming State Trooper. The incident occurred on US-23 near Caroline Rd. near Greenup County. Both the driver and the officer are currently in the hospital, their conditions are unknown.

The driver of the car will be charged with multiple traffic violations according to Kentucky State Police. KSP is still investigating the accident.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.