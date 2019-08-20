Breaking News
West Virginia State Police actively search for missing 13-year-old

West Virginia State Police is searching for Dayna Mannina (L), 13, who is believed to be traveling on foot with Jacob Shingelton (R), 19

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police is searching for a missing teenager from Putnam County. Troopers are searching for Dayna Mannina, 13, of Hurricane, West Virginia who was last seen on Monday, August 19, 2019, around 6 p.m. in Hurricane.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a Puma crop-top, a hooded sweatshirt, and white Adidas shoes. She left home with several articles of clothing in a light blue bag and is believed to be traveling on foot with a 19-year-old Jacob Shingleton.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Dayna Mannina or Jacob Shingelton please contact the West Virginia State Police Winfield Detachment at (304) 586-2000.

