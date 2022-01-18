Troopers find $60K worth of fentanyl in Scioto County traffic stop

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A Michigan woman is facing drug charges in Scioto County, Ohio after a traffic stop.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a vehicle with a Tennessee registration at 11:59 a.m. Jan. 12, for a marked lanes violation on State Route 823.

Troopers said they observed “criminal indicators” while interacting with the driver and asked to search her vehicle. During the search, troopers found 600 grams of suspected fentanyl they say was in a magnetic box concealed under the vehicle. According to the OSHP, the seized fentanyl was worth approximately $60,000.

Candace D. Guice, 23, of Ecorse, Michigan, was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl and trafficking in drugs, both 1st-degree felonies, according to the OSHP.

Troopers say if convicted, Guice could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.