Troopers: Floyd County man arrested for skinning dogs, making ‘doggy coat’

DAVID, Ky. (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police have charged Jonathan Watkins, 38, of Davis, Kentucky with four counts of torturing a dog or cat with serious physical injury or death and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. Troopers say the man killed and skinned four dogs to make a “doggy coat.”

At around 3 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, Kentucky State Police Troopers were dispatched to an animal cruelty complaint in the David Community of Floyd County. A caller reported his neighbor, Watkins, killed his two dogs, skinned them and had them hanging off his front porch.

When troopers arrived, they talked tot he caller who said Watkins came to his home asking for a cigarette. The caller said that Watkins was covered in blood. When the caller asked Watkins what he had been doing, he said Watkin replied, “I’ve been skinning dogs.”

The caller told troopers that he did not believe Watkins because of past mental illness, but he later went to a family member’s home up the road and saw what appeared to be four animal skins on Watkins’s front porch. He said hanging over the front porch banister was what appeared to be two skinned dog carcasses. The caller told troopers his two dogs were missing and he believed his neighbor’s two dogs were missing as well. Two other people say they also saw the animal skins and carcasses’ on Watkins’s front porch.

Troopers then went to Watkins’s home, saw him standing in the front door of the home and saw animal skins on the front porch. When troopers asked Watkins to come speak to them in the front yard, he walked off the front porch towards them and they noticed a large hunting knife in a holster hanging from his belt and what appeared to be blood on his clothing. Trooper took the knife from Watkins and noticed it was around 8-10 inches in length and covered in blood.

When troopers asked Watkins why he had blood all over him, Watkins responded, “I’m making myself a doggy coat.” When asked if he killed his neighbor’s dogs, Watkins said, “Yes, there isn’t anything wrong with me making myself a fur coat.”

Troopers say they did not see the animal carcasses hanging on the porch. When asked where he placed the dead dogs, he said, “I threw them over the hill after I skinned them.” When asked how many dogs did he kill, Watkins told troopers four. When asked why he killed the dogs, he said, “I wanted a doggy coat.” When asked how he killed the dogs. he responded, “I stabbed them in the heart with my knife.”

Troopers located what appeared to be two skinned dog carcasses over the hill adjacent to Watkin’s home. Troopers say they took photos of Watkins’s knife, the blood on him, the animal hides and animal carcasses. Troopers then took Watkins into custody and transported him to Floyd County Detention Center.