Troopers identify 1 killed, 6 injured in Athens County crash

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a crash in Athens County that left one person dead and two others injured.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a crash in Athens County that left one person dead and several injured.

According to troopers, at about 2:02am, Friday, Joshua M. Hughes, 19, of Springfield, Ohio, was driving a 2004 Saturn Vue northwest on U.S. 33, west of Johnson Road, when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and rolled.

The vehicle came to a stop on its side in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 33.

Connor Douglas Seevers, 19, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Mckale Marie Losey, 19, of Glouster and John Douglas Fitch, 23, were taken by helicopter to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries.

Cassandra Lynn Carl, 18, of Salem, Ohio and Lila I. Mortenson, 17, of Nelsonville, were taken to O’Bleness Hospital and then later transported by helicopter to Grant Medical Center.

Hughes and Elden Demond Burnside, 20, were taken to O’Bleness Hospital where they were treated and released.

U.S. 33 was closed in both directions for approximately three hours, but it has since reopened.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.