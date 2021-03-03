Troopers identify woman killed in Gallia County crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman who died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, March 2.

Troopers say the crash happened around 7:25 p.m. Tuesday on State Route 160 about half a mile of milepost 3. According to the OSHP, Ruth Patterson, 78 of Gahanna, Ohio exited Route 35 eastbound on to Route 160. Troopers say the vehicle allegedly failed to negotiate a curve, striking a ditch. The vehicle continued moving, striking an embankment and entering the travel lanes of Route 160 where it struck a northbound vehicle.

Patterson was airlifted to a Huntington area hospital where she died from her injuries Wednesday, March 3.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash. The Gallia County EMS, Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and Gallipolis Fire Department assisted at the scene.