Troopers investigate double fatal crash

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed two people and injured five others in our region Sunday.

Troopers say the crash happened at just after 1 p.m. along US-33 near mile marker 25 near Portland, OH in Meigs County. The road was closed for approximately four hours.

Yalizet Jimenez, 25, of Raleigh, North Carolina and Ezequil Tinajera, 29, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina died as a result of the crash.

Five other people were injured in the crash and taken to local hospitals.

One vehicle was traveling northwest on US-33 and struck another vehicle head-on while trying to pass another vehicle in a curve, causing the vehicle to strike a guardrail and roll over an embankment.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

