Troopers investigate Floyd County murder

FLOYD COUNTY, K.Y. (WOWK) – State Police is investigating the discovery of a body as foul play in Floyd County and a murder investigation has been opened.

According to State Police, the incident took place on Branham’s Creek in Floyd County. Troopers performed a welfare check of the person living at a residence there and after several unsuccessful attempts to get someone answer, they made entry into the residence.

At the residence, troopers found a body inside and they believe the death was not natural.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact Kentucky State Police.