Troopers investigate officer-involved shooting

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in eastern Kentucky shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reported missing. Austin Fields, 29 of Varney, who has warrants out for his arrest, was driving the vehicle, according to Kentucky Troopers with the Pikeville Post.

Fields fled the traffic stop, leading troopers on a pursuit around the Varney area, continuing onto a dirt road, where the vehicle stopped due to rough terrain.

Fields then got out of the car with a firearm. During the encounter, shots were fired and Fields was injured. He was airlifted to Pikeville Medical Center.

Fields is currently facing charges of 1st degree wanton endangerment of a police officer. Additional charges are pending.

Troopers continue to investigate the incident. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Lifeguard Ambulance, and KSP Critical Incident Response Team all assisted with the incident.

