Troopers issue Silver Alert for missing Kenna man

KENNA, W. Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police are seeking assistance in locating a missing Kenna man.

Troopers say William Howard Monk, Jr. 74, was scheduled to travel from Kenna to the Milroy Road area of Braxton County, West Virginia on Saturday, September 28, 2019 but never arrived.

Monk is 5’11” approximately 150 pounds with brown and grey hair, and blue eyes. He typically wears glasses with a gold frame. He is driving a blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma crew cab with disabled vet tags – DVG456.

Anyone having information is asked to contact Cpl. M. P. Fannin at the West Virginia State Police Ripley Detachment at 304-372-7850