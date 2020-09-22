Troopers searching for missing Kentucky woman

According to the KSP, Valorie Hunt, 39, of Pikeville, last contacted her family from a home in the Lick Creek area July 30. (Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police)

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing missing person investigation.

Troopers were first contacted Aug. 12 about a woman missing from Pike County. According to the KSP, Valorie Hunt, 39, of Pikeville, last contacted her family from a home in the Lick Creek area July 30.

Hunt is described as a white female 5’8″ tall weighing 160 pounds with curly dark brown hair and brown eyes, troopers say.

Anyone with information on Hunt’s location is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post at (606) 433-7711.

