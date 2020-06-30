Troopers seek public’s help finding missing Kentucky man

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police are asking the public for help finding a missing person.

Troopers say Terry Lee Williams, 70, of Grayson was reported missing June 6, 2020.

Kentucky State Police say Williams was last seen in Sciotoville, Ohio at PNC Bank making a withdrawal. He was wearing a tan booney hat, a gray long sleeve shirt and driving a white 2012 GMC Canyon when he was last seen, according to troopers.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Trooper Ethan Hartsell at 606-928-6421.

