WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Troopers are hoping the public may recognize the man caught on camera after a series of trail cam thefts in Wayne County.

Authorities say the latest theft happened Monday in Kiahsville.

According to WVSP, people in the area have caught the suspect on camera stealing the cameras and even deer feeders.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources police are also looking into the case.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact State Police in Wayne County at 304-272-5131.