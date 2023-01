CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A long-abandoned pedestrian bridge over I-64/77 will be demolished, highway officials confirmed.

The walkway, which was built in the 1970s, has been closed to the public since 1994.

A contractor has been hired to do the work, which should begin when the weather improves, officials said.

13 News reporter Rachel Pellegrino will have more on this coming up at 5.