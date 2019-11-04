Trout to be stocked by commissioners into Elk River in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission announced today they are planning to stock 1,000 pounds of rainbow trout in the Elk River near Clendenin on Saturday, November 16th.

According to the release, the trout will be provided by the Indian Lake fish hatchery.

“This is part of the County Commission’s commitment to the revitalization of the Clendenin area and will be a boost to fishermen all over the area. This will provide months of fishing and outdoor family fun!” stated Commission President Kent Carper.

Commissioner Ben Salango added, “We continue our dedication to the Elk River area and to stimulating its economy. With this trout stock, I hope to see more fishermen along the banks of the Elk and, hopefully, more customers at area restaurants and stores.”

Commissioner Hoppy Shores said, “I hope all our local fishermen catch their limit and have a great experience fishing in the Elk River”.