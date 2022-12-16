NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department (KCLVFD) says a pickup truck ran into a building in Nicholas County on Friday.

KCLVFD says the crash happened along the 14000 block of Turnpike Road around 9:49 a.m.

Fire officials say only one occupant was in the truck. The victim was taken to the hospital, KCLVFD says.

The building was abandoned, according to KCLVFD.

(Photo courtesy of KCLVFD)

(Photo courtesy of KCLVFD)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

KCLVFD responded along with Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department’s EMS.

KCLVFD says that is the only information officials can release at this time.