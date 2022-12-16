NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department (KCLVFD) says a pickup truck ran into a building in Nicholas County on Friday.

KCLVFD says the crash happened along the 14000 block of Turnpike Road around 9:49 a.m.

Fire officials say only one occupant was in the truck. The victim was taken to the hospital, KCLVFD says.

The building was abandoned, according to KCLVFD.

  • (Photo courtesy of KCLVFD)
  • (Photo courtesy of KCLVFD)

KCLVFD responded along with Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department’s EMS.

KCLVFD says that is the only information officials can release at this time.