SOUTH POINT, OHIO (WOWK) – No one was injured when the driver of a truck went through the sliding doors at the Walmart in South Point Tuesday evening.

That is according to Lawrence County Ohio Sheriff Jeff Lawless who tells 13 News that he believes the driver was not paying attention. However, he added that the incident is still under investigation and that, at this time, they do not believe the driver was under the influence.

Pictures from the Fayette Township Fire Department show a large work truck through the sliding doors of the business. Breaking bricks and bending the metal door frame.

According to the fire department, the grocery entrance is closed at his time.