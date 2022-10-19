The driver of a truck has died after a crash between the truck and a Mingo County School Bus. (Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff’s Office)

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The identity of a driver who was killed in a crash involving a school bus has been released.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver of a truck that collided with a school bus on State Route 52 as Thomas Francis.

The driver of the school bus and seven students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials told WOWK 13 News the bus driver will be undergoing surgery, and two of the seven children are related to the bus driver.

Mingo County Schools says they will assist authorities in the investigation in any way possible