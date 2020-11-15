UPDATE: Northbound lanes reopen on I-79 near Clendenin exit

UPDATE: 5:34 p.m. – Metro 911 officials says all northbound lanes of I-79 around Clendenin have been re-opened.

The Southbound lanes will still be closed for an unknown amount of time.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A truck carrying alcohol erupted in flames right by the Clendenin exit around 4:30 p.m. this afternoon.

The truck driver was able to get out and call 911. Fire crews are on the scene. At this time, we don’t know what kind of alcohol the truck was carrying but the flames were briefly intense.

As of 4:49 p.m. the road will be temporarily slow through this area until crews can finish the cleanup

There is no word on whether wind played into the incident.