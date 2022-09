MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on Rt. 35 in Mason County, West Virginia.

Mason County Dispatch says the tractor-trailer rolled over on Rt. 35 northbound at mile marker 23 near the community of Southside.

First Responders tell 13 News that the truck was hauling bottles of Gatorade, but the bottles are off of the road.

Both lanes of Rt. 35 northbound are closed at this time.