HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A truck hit a school bus in Cabell County at around 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday. October 2, 2019, according to Cabell County dispatchers. It happened on Route 60 near Jane Drive in Culloden, West Virginia.
The driver of the truck was hurt and has been transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was trapped in his vehicle, but firefighters were able to get the door open within 2 minutes.
One child was on the bus at the time but was not hurt. He has been released to his family.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Ohio State identifies nearly 1,500 instances of abuse by Dr. Strauss
- 3rd graders surprise classmate with toys after he lost all his in house fire
- Twitter back online after widespread outage
- Truck hits school bus in Cabell County
- U.S. Supreme Court could weigh in on WV Impeachment case
- Washington Post: Johnson & Johnson reaches tentative settlement in massive opioid case
- Professional meat cutting competition comes to South Charleston
- American Red Cross West Virginia Region hiring AmeriCorp Vista members to help with disaster response
- Hundreds attend funeral of veteran with no family
- Yuengling, Hershey come together for limited-edition chocolate beer