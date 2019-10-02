Truck hits school bus in Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A truck hit a school bus in Cabell County at around 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday. October 2, 2019, according to Cabell County dispatchers. It happened on Route 60 near Jane Drive in Culloden, West Virginia.

The driver of the truck was hurt and has been transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was trapped in his vehicle, but firefighters were able to get the door open within 2 minutes.

One child was on the bus at the time but was not hurt. He has been released to his family.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

