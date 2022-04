SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Scioto County deputies are looking for information about a truck they say was involved in a theft on Saturday, April 2.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that the truck in the photos below was involved in stealing a trailer, welder and metal from the Scioto County Career Technical Center.

Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

They’re asking anyone with information about this incident to call Sgt. Jodi Conkel at 740-354-7338.