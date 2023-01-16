KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle that allegedly left the scene after hitting a pedestrian, injuring his shoulder.

According to the KCSO, the incident happened around 3:42 p.m. in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Deputies say the pedestrian was walking near the road when a vehicle’s passenger side mirror allegedly hit him. The KCSO says the vehicle allegedly did not stop and continued north on the roadway.

The sheriff’s office describes the vehicle as a “white Chevrolet Silverado 1500 quad cab series pickup truck.” Deputies say the passenger-side mirror is now missing and there may also be additional damage on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says the male pedestrian was taken to a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury to his shoulder.

Anyone with information on the case, the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169 or submit a tip to the KCSO website.