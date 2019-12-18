Investigators identify body found after truck swept away in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) — Investigators have identified the body that was recovered after a truck was swept away by high waters on Kentucky Route 2 around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. They say the body of David Rice, 51, of Greenup County, Ky, was found 50 yards from where the truck was found.

Fire officials say the truck was found this morning. The Load Volunteer Fire Department was waiting for Kentucky State Police to arrive to remove the truck.

Officials say water has receded from the area, however, the road remains closed as first responders used the road to set up equipment for recovery efforts at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. The deputy coroner is on scene.





Kentucky State Police yesterday said one person has died but the Greenup County Coroner says while they believe the driver may have been killed, they don’t know for certain. Kentucky State Police has not issued a statement since the body was found and they are waiting for county coroner to make the official death pronouncement.

