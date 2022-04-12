ALUM CREEK, WV (WOWK) — A tractor-trailer brought down power lines on Little Coal River Road in Alum Creek today. The roadway is currently shut down.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in just before 6 p.m.

They say the road is shut down as of right now and AEP has been notified.

The Appalachian Power website shows 253 reported power outages in that area as of 6:25 p.m. on April 12. The estimated restoration time is 2 a.m. on April 13.

Alum Creek VFD, Davis Creek VFD and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.