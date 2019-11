LEXINGTON, Ky. (WOWK) – Tonight, President Trump will be in Lexington, Kentucky hoping to sway voters to stick with incumbent Governor Matt Bevin instead of his challenger, Attorney General Andy Beshear.

We’ll have live coverage from Lexington, Kentucky tonight on @WOWK13News https://t.co/JSQXwbxxWb — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) November 4, 2019

He is expected to speak at 7 p.m. at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, which is about two hours west of Huntington.

People already lining up outside Rupp Arena here in Lexington. @realDonaldTrump is set to speak at 7pm tonight. We’ll hear from one of the people who is out here early on @WOWK13News at Noon. pic.twitter.com/OKUiZMagXK — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) November 4, 2019

Reporter Adrienne Robbins is going to continue our coverage from Lexington through the afternoon both on air and online. Stick with 13 News for the latest.