Trunk-or-Treat, coat giveaway planned at Scott Depot church

SCOTT DEPOT, WV (WOWK) – The Teays Valley Church of God in Scott Depot, West Virginia will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.

According to the church’s pastor, Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt, the event will also include a coat giveaway for children in need as the weather grows colder. They will be handing out the coats as long as supplies last.

Church officials say the event is family-friendly and characters in kid-friendly costumes will be handing out candy by the decorated car trunks. Inflatables will also be set up and the church says there will also be animals at the event.

Those who want to donate a coat for the giveaway can take their donation to the church located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.