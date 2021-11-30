TSA officers find loaded firearm at the Huntington Tri-State Airport

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Barboursville man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at the Huntington Tri-State Airport on Monday, Nov. 29 when the checkpoint X-ray machine found a loaded gun, according to the press release.

TSA officers say the X-ray machine detected a loaded 9mm handgun along with two gun magazines with a total of 35 bullets in the man’s carry-on item.

TSA officers at the Huntington Tri-State Airport stopped a man after the checkpoint X-ray machine found a loaded gun (Photo Courtesy: Transportation Security Administration)

Officers then alerted local police who came to the checkpoint and took the weapon, according to the TSA. Officials say the man told them he forgot he had the loaded gun with him.

This is the third time in 2021 TSA officials have found a firearm at the Huntington Tri-State Airport.

“It’s important to know where your gun is at all times, especially when you are packing for a flight,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia.

“Guns and security checkpoints don’t mix. There’s a right way to transport a gun for a flight and a wrong way. The wrong way is to bring it to a checkpoint. The right way is to make sure it’s unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case and brought to the airline check-in counter to be declared. The airline will make sure it is transported in the belly of the plane where nobody has access to it during a flight.”

The TSA says they have the right to issue a civil penalty to people who have guns and gun parts at a checkpoint, with or without concealed gun carry permits. This could include a cash fine depending on circumstances.