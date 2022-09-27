CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Tsubasacon is returning to Charleston in October for its 19th year.

The event is the state’s first and only Anime, Manga and Gaming convention, and will be returning to the Charleston Colosseum and Convention Center from Oct. 7, 2022 to Oct. 9, 2022.

But Tsbasacon isn’t all fun and games! Organizers are partnering with The Ronald McDonald House Charities to collect donations of non-refrigerated food items during the event.

This year’s convention will feature a variety of guests shows and programming for event-goers to enjoy. The event will feature a hobby, tabletop and role playing area, which organizers say will be expanded from previous years. Some of the games will include Warhammer 40k, Warmachine, Pathfinder and Dungeons & Dragons as well as card gaming tournaments for Yugioh and Magic the Gathering.

The event will also feature free-to-play Japanese Arcade games with 26 arcade cabinets imported from Japan. Organizers ay Aegis Gaming will also be providing console video gaming with several video game tournaments including Mario Kart, Mortal Kombat and Smash.

Star Wars-themed cosplay group Imperial Legion will also be hosting demonstrations, and guest speakers will include voice actor Chris Patton; actress Cynthia Cranz; voice actor, martial artist and Twitch streamer Bill Butts; and musician Lisa Furukawa; Vitamin H Productions; improv group Interprut as You Will; and DJ TMD, organizers say. The event will also feature the Carolina Manga Library returning for its seventh year.

This years, organizers say they will also be hosting the first-ever cosplay prom formal dance.