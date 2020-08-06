Tuition waivers available for dependents of employees at WVSU

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — Those who are dependents of full-time West Virginia State University employees may be eligible for a tuition waiver.

WVSU students will waive $1,500 of tuition per semester for eight semesters or until completion of their first bachelor’s degree at WVSU.

“West Virginia State has a long history of having dedicated, hard-working faculty and staff, many of which are alumni of the University themselves. This new tuition waiver shows our commitment to support our employees and their families.” WVSU Interim President Dr. R. Charles Byers.

Full-time employees must hold a permanent, benefits-eligible position and must have completed six months of service prior to the beginning of the semester for which the waiver is requested.

Students who receive the waiver must maintain a 2.0 or greater GPA and successfully complete at least 67% of attempted coursework to continue to receive the waiver.

Last year, the University launched a tuition waiver program for employees for up to three credit hours per semester. To be eligible for this program, an employee must be in a full-time position and have completed at least six months of service before the beginning of the semester for which the waiver is requested.

The fall semester at WVSU begins August 10, 2020.

