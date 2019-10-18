Tunnel to improve safety at Pikeville Medical Center

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WOWK) – Patients and employees at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Kentucky will soon have easier access to the hospital.

Friday state and local leaders joined the hospital to announce the construction of an underground tunnel that will connect the main parking lot to the building. Right now, anyone parking in that lot has to walk across a busy road.

“Our employees are put in a very dangerous position,” explained Pikeville Medical Center CEO Donovan Blackburn. “What this will do is we will construct a tunnel that will go under the bypass road to give our employees and patients easy access and safe access to the hospital.”

Blackburn sais the project should be completed by late in 2020.

