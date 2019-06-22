Two 18-year-old men arrested for armed robbery

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – Deputies have arrested two eighteen-year-old men following an armed robbery.

Jason Addison, 18, of Huntington, and Zachary Hay, 18, of South Point have been arrested by Lawrence County deputies following an armed robbery at the Dollar General located on Route 508 in South Point.

Deputies say the armed robbery took place shortly after 5 p.m. They say that two men entered the store with bandads covering their faces and brandished a gun.

The suspects demanded money from a store clerk and after obtaining money, fled on foot.

Deputies, along with officers from the South Point and Chesapeake Police Departments, began a search of the area and a tip from a citizen lead them to a residence about a half mile from the store.

Officers located the two suspects in the backyard of the residence and a foot pursuit ensued.

One suspect was apprehended as he tried to climb a fence, and the other suspect was apprehended several blocks away.

Money from the robbery was also recovered. No one at the Dollar General was injured.

Both suspects confessed their involvement to deputies and are charged with felony aggravated robbery.