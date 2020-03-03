Two arrested after copper wire theft at cell tower

Charles Ryan Tucker, 42, of Mammoth, and Jeremy Lane Johnson, 44, of Belle, have been charged with breaking and entering and damage to utility company property, both felonies, according to Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford. (Photo Courtesy: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) – Two men have been arrested and arraigned following a breaking and entering at a cellular phone tower site near Cedar Grove, West Virginia.

Charles Ryan Tucker, 42, of Mammoth, and Jeremy Lane Johnson, 44, of Belle, have been charged with breaking and entering and damage to utility company property, both felonies, according to Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford. Police say deputies responded to the scene along with K-9 Arizona, and found copper wiring and other items were stolen. Arizona tracked through the woods from the tower to a location in the woods where evidence was collected. The Property Crimes Unit Detectives then found surveillance footage of the suspects at an area business.

Tucker and Johnson are now in South Central Regional Jail.

