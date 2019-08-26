Two arrested after Deputies find what they believe to be methamphetamine

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK)- Two Raleigh County people are in jail after Fayette County Deputies found a “substance believed to be methamphetamine” as well as materials consistent with the packaging and sale of narcotics.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies pulled a car with Tiffany Blankenship, 38 and Shawn Greaterhouse, 41 over in the early morning hours of Sunday. During that traffic stop a search following a K-9 scan found a substance believed to be methamphetamine, as well as “materials consisting with the sales packaging of narcotics.

Both Blankenship and Greaterhouse were arrested for the felony offenses of possession with the intent to deliver narcotics and conspiracy to commit a felony. They were transported to Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.